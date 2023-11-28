Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,451. The company has a market cap of $824.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 176,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

