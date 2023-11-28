Persistence Price Tops $0.25 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $47.84 million and $299,100.68 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,274,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,174,093 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

