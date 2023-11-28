Peter A. Leidel Sells 153,000 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 33,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,574. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

