PotCoin Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $121.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00184002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010304 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 166% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

