Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the October 31st total of 245,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Prenetics Global stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 40,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,497. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.15. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 55.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prenetics Global

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Prenetics Global in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.