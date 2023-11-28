Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

