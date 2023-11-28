Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
