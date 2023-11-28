Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PSET traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.
Principal Quality ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About Principal Quality ETF
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
