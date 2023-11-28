Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSET traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

About Principal Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

