Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in November

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 484,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 434.0 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

PYOIF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

