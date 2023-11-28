Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $11.16 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.62 or 1.00050673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

