Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Up 4.8%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

