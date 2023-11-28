ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,443.72

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $2,443.72 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00184133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 165.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.