Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Up 4.3%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 97,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 113,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

