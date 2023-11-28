RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

