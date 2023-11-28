Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Up 1,233.3% in November

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santo Mining Price Performance

Santo Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

About Santo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.