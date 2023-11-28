Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 71.5% in November

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

SJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 8,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,255. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

