Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRMW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,042. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCRMW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 517,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 280,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

