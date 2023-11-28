SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Up 590.5% in November

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 590.5% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 20.3 %

ICUCW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 404,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 482,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.