Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Secoo Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of Secoo stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 120,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,535. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.
Secoo Company Profile
