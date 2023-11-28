Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Secoo Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Secoo stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 120,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,535. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

