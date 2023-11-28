Shentu (CTK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.26 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $75.29 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 127,674,914 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.