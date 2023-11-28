Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SHG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,276. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 838,265 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 946.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

