Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE SHG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,276. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $36.64.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.