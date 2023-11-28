Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 76.3%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

TSIOF stock remained flat at $0.48 on Tuesday. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

