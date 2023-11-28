Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 76.3%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the October 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
TSIOF stock remained flat at $0.48 on Tuesday. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About 361 Degrees International
