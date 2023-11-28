Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 79.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
ARBKF traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of £490,436.10 and a PE ratio of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
