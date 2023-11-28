Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Drops By 79.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the October 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBKF traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 35,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of £490,436.10 and a PE ratio of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.