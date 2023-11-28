Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rises By 237.1%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 445 ($5.62) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 500 ($6.32) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.31) to GBX 6,300 ($79.58) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASHTY

Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASHTY stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $241.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $300.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.20.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.05. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.