Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Grows By 200.0%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVBH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 68,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.