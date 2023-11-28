Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Expands By 457.1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,531. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

