Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Expands By 457.1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,531. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
