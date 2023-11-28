Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 231.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Cellnex Telecom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

