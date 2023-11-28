Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Declines By 77.8%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Codan Price Performance
CODAF remained flat at C$4.90 during trading on Tuesday. Codan has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.80.
Codan Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.