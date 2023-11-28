Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Declines By 77.8%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Codan Price Performance

CODAF remained flat at C$4.90 during trading on Tuesday. Codan has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.80.

Codan Company Profile

Featured Stories

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

