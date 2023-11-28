Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Grows By 326.1%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,046,400 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the October 31st total of 715,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,616.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

DROOF stock remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

