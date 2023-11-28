Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Grows By 592.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 592.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

DSWL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 48,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

Deswell Industries Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

