Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Expands By 561.0%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 561.0% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 50,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

