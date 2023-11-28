Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Increases By 211.2%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QABA stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth $300,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

