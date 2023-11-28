Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declines By 93.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

