Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Declines By 76.5%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRMI remained flat at $16.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.1699 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.