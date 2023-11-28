Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Grows By 287.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4,349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

