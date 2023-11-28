Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Grows By 287.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $17.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
