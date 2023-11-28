Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Grows By 533.3%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGDF remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Integral Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

About Integral Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.