Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Rises By 315.6%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 315.6% from the October 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $19.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

