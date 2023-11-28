Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Rises By 315.6%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 315.6% from the October 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance
Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $19.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $19.44.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.