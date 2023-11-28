Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Drops By 71.8%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGRUF. TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

MGRUF remained flat at $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

