Short Interest in PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Expands By 651.1%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 651.1% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PaxMedica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

PaxMedica Price Performance

NASDAQ PXMD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 1,514,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,119. PaxMedica has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.55.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica ( NASDAQ:PXMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

