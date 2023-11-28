Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Decreases By 78.9%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the October 31st total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Rail Vision stock traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,122. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.95 and a 200-day moving average of 3.91. Rail Vision has a 52 week low of 1.32 and a 52 week high of 19.84.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported -0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.28 by 0.35. The company had revenue of 0.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rail Vision will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.90% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

