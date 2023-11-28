Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Drops By 88.2%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLTZY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.1529 dividend. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Recommended Stories

