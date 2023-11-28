Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Rises By 411.3%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 411.3% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Telstra Group Stock Up 0.9 %
TLGPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.
Telstra Group Company Profile
