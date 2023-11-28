Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Rises By 411.3%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 411.3% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Telstra Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TLGPY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,330. Telstra Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

