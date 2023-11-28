Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Expands By 600.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TORM remained flat at $2.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

