Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Expands By 600.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
OTCMKTS TORM remained flat at $2.24 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
About TOR Minerals International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TOR Minerals International
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.