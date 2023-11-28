Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Decreases By 80.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TYIDY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textile machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, on-board chargers, DC-AC inverters, and charging and discharging systems; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

