Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Decreases By 80.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TYIDY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.
About Toyota Industries
