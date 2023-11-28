Short Interest in Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Decreases By 98.8%

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$84.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

