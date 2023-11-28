Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

TSLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

