Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 265,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

