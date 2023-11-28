Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 265,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
