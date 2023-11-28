Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Price Hits $0.0260 on Exchanges

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $230.02 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

