SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.