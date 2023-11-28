Status Market Capitalization Achieves $158.87 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $158.87 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,998.82 or 1.00014863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03952576 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $6,225,054.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.