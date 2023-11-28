STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.68 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. STP has a market cap of $123.68 million and $7.54 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,941.19 or 1.00003166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003937 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06154794 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,685,948.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

